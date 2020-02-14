DE-CIX offers access to Comcast, America’s largest cable TV company, and second-largest Internet Service Provider (ISP).

With DE-CIX DirectROUTES, it is possible to directly access to high-quality networks with a restrictive peering policy. DE-CIX offers flexible bandwidth and cancellation terms, just via an additional VLAN. According to the announcement, Comcast is the first network-available via DE-CIX DirectROUTES. Comcast is the largest Cable TV and Internet service provider of America.

An additional VLAN on an access port is enough

DE-CIX DirectROUTES is available for customers connected to DE-CIX’s New York and Dallas exchanges. Furthermore, the remote customers from Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, Marseille, and Istanbul can use the service.

DE-CIX’s users can access Comcast, without the need of any additional cross-connect costs or a direct contract with Comcast. Technically, an additional VLAN on an access port is enough for getting connected. Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International said,

“We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind business opportunity to our customers. Since Comcast does not peer at Internet Exchanges and only offers paid peering with a limited number of large networks, this is a unique and critical opportunity for businesses to gain access to an eminent player in the industry.”

Increasing network quality

Network quality can be improved with direct access to Comcast’s network. It provides lower latency, control over the capacity. Scott K. Brown, President of Pixel Factory, talked about the service,

“At Pixel factory we were experiencing significant latency swings and packet loss to Comcast via our multiple transit providers during different days or time of day. Solving this nagging problem was a couple of clicks and the magic of the DE-CIX solution. This way we streamlined our hardware requirements, reduced cross connects and port count, and provided better class of connectivity to our clients.”

Dan Spataro, Director of Infrastructure Operations at Linode said,