Popular internet exchange operator, DE-CIX announced that the company saw a significant increase in traffic at its facility in 2022, as expected. The operator’s measurements showed that a total of more than 48 exabytes of data were exchanged by the company’s internet exchanges around the world last year, compared to 38 exabytes in 2021. Thus, the total data amount was increased by 25% in 2022. 48 exabytes equal to 370 million smartphones with 128 GB of storage.

Peaked on December 14

DE-CIX internet exchanges saw the highest data throughput on December 14. At 20:28 CET, during the Soccer World Cup semi-final in Qatar between France and Morocco, 132 terabytes of data flowed through the company’s facilities in a single minute. 132 terabytes is the equivalent of the data volume of an HD video stream lasting 5 years.

DE-CIX Frankfurt, the largest IX in Europe, itself saw approximately 34 exabytes annual throughput alone, with a peak traffic of over 14 terabits per second with its 1100 connected networks in 2022. With significant data growth, DE-CIX New York, Madrid, and Mumbai surpassed the 1 terabit per second peak traffic mark in 2022. DE-CIX also passed the 500 gigabits per second mark and almost doubled its data traffic throughput in 2022, finishing the year at 625 gigabits per second. UAE-IX, powered by DE-CIX, celebrated its tenth anniversary in November and saw peak traffic increase to almost 400 gigabits per second on 22 November, during the Soccer World Cup game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Dr. Christoph Dietzel, Global Head of Products & Research at DE-CIX said,

« More and more data is being transmitted over the Internet, simply because modern, digital applications and services require more and more data from different sources. This trend will undoubtedly continue as consumer demands for digital applications continue to rise, not to mention with the Metaverse just around the corner. The global DE-CIX ecosystem is growing steadily. Not only are new locations being added, but traffic at our largest established IXs, such as in Frankfurt, Mumbai, New York, and Madrid, is growing irrepressibly. »