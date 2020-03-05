DE-CIX, a global Internet Exchange (IX) operator has joined CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange. CoreSite offers access to DE-CIX New York through CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange.

CoreSite, a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions, announced that DE-CIX has joined CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange. CoreSite SDN-based Open Cloud Exchange provides a single port into a layer 2 Ethernet switching platform. With this collaboration between DE-CIX and CoreSite, CoreSite customers can reach DE-CIX New York to access over 220 networks through a single interconnection.

Powerful collaboration

“We’re excited to offer access to DE-CIX New York through CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange,” said Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager of DE-CIX North America.

“Through a connection to DE-CIX New York, CoreSite customers gain more than just access to hundreds of domestic and international networks. A connection also enables the ability to use DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote service, which extends low latency connectivity and reach to DE-CIX Frankfurt and other exchanges with access to over 1,200 networks throughout the world seamlessly, effectively and more cost-efficiently,”

he added.

CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange also enables customers to access easily to global and specialized networks through a single interconnection. Customers can order to access to DE-CIX New York in bandwidth increments from 1G to 10G.

“By connecting to DE-CIX New York, our data center customers can expand their low latency connections to hundreds of networks, thus enhancing their networks’ performance, reach, and resiliency in a cost-effective manner,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President, General Management.

“DE-CIX is a great addition to CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange, further enriching the value of our ecosystem and we’re pleased to offer our customers the additional connectivity opportunities that DE-CIX New York brings to our Open Cloud Exchange platform.”