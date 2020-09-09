Internet exchanges operator DE-CIX and the internet companies DOKOM21, TMR, and GELSEN-NET, based in cities in the German Ruhr region announced that they have founded a new ecosystem for the digital economy that spans city boundaries. Thus, an internet exchange for the entire Ruhr region has been created, which will improve the quality of the Internet in the region and contribute to economic growth. The internet exchange is called “Ruhr-CIX powered by DE-CIX” and it will be housed in DOKOM21, TMR, and GELSEN-NET data centers, located in Dortmund, Bochum, and Gelsenkirchen respectively.

53 cities, population of over 5 million

Ruhr is the largest urban region with 53 cities and a population of more than 5 million. Ruhr-CIX will be operated by DE-CIX on behalf of the three regional Internet companies, as part of the DE-CIX “Apollon-as-a-Service (AaaS)” program which includes a range of services, such as the provision and installation of the technology, maintenance, and support for marketing and sales. Harald A. Summa, CEO of DE-CIX said,

“With Ruhr-CIX, we make a contribution to bringing the densely-populated historical Ruhr region into the digital age, offering it even greater sovereignty and an essential digital importance. Improved Internet quality – resulting alone from the localized distribution of the data – will be complemented by the improved stability and flexibility of the regional infrastructure. Connected companies will enjoy a noticeable improvement in their connection quality, meaning that Ruhr-CIX will contribute to their economic success. Through the direct connection to DE-CIX, they also become a part of a global digital ecosystem including important international players.”

