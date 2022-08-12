Frankfurt Internet Exchange DE-CIX announced a new data throughput record that occurred on the 9th of August shortly after 9 pm CET.

In the internet exchange, the data throughput was exactly 12.43 terabits per second which equal more than 2.6 million videos in HD quality streamed simultaneously.

12 terabits per second record is not the first record of 2022 for the Frankfurt Internet Exchange. The company measured a data throughput of 11 terabits per second in February.

Frankfurt Internet Exchange DE-CIX announced that shortly after 9 pm CET on 9 August, exactly 12.43 terabits per second were recorded. 12 terabits per second equal more than 2.6 million videos in HD quality streamed at the same time. It became the second record this year. Frankfurt Internet Exchange measured a data throughput of 11 terabits per second on the 1st of February.

12.43 terabits per second

Frankfurt Internet Exchange DE-CIX stated that the data traffic at the facility has already increased by 14% in 2022. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, it increased by 50%. The main reason behind the increase is the surge in digitalization since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

DE-CIX also stated that such a traffic spike is unusual in the middle of summer. It shows that internet usage for entertainment along with software updates that are rolled out simultaneously globally are the most significant driver of data throughput. The company is currently using 400 GE ports and preparing the next capacity level with 800 GE ports. Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer of DE-CIX said;

« Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, there has been a surge in digitalization. At DE-CIX, we notice this in the strong increase in data traffic on our platform and in a real bandwidth boom. More and more customers are demanding ever greater capacities. While bandwidths of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) were the gold standard a few years ago, 400 GE ports are already in use today. We are already preparing the next capacity level with 800 GE ports. Such a traffic spike in the middle of summer, when people are out enjoying the good weather, is unusual. But experience also shows that, in addition to Internet use for entertainment, software updates for PCs or other devices rolled out simultaneously worldwide are a significant driver of data throughput. »

DE-CIX in Frankfurt is one of the largest internet exchanges and the company operates nearly 40 others in Europe, North America, the Middle East, India, and Asia. Approximately 3,000 networks are connected to the company’s internet exchange.