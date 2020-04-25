According to Denic’s report, at the end of 2019 .de domain name extension had 16.3 million domains registered. Only 1.3 million of these domains are registered to people or companies outside of Germany. German cities with the most .de name extension registrations are:

Berlin 992,558 Munich 629,264 Hamburg 573,648 Cologne 370,935 Osnabrück 252,596 Frankfurt am Main 233,326 Hanover Area 232,019 Dusseldorf 206,500 Stuttgart 179,432 Nuremberg 143,225

Domain holders outside Germany

At the end of 2019, 1,322,345 .de domains were registered for holders domiciled outside Germany. 27% of these .de domain holders are located in the U.S. Netherlands took second place with 11% and Russia became third with a 10% share.