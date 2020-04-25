According to Denic’s report, at the end of 2019 .de domain name extension had 16.3 million domains registered. Only 1.3 million of these domains are registered to people or companies outside of Germany. German cities with the most .de name extension registrations are:
- Berlin 992,558
- Munich 629,264
- Hamburg 573,648
- Cologne 370,935
- Osnabrück 252,596
- Frankfurt am Main 233,326
- Hanover Area 232,019
- Dusseldorf 206,500
- Stuttgart 179,432
- Nuremberg 143,225
Domain holders outside Germany
At the end of 2019, 1,322,345 .de domains were registered for holders domiciled outside Germany. 27% of these .de domain holders are located in the U.S. Netherlands took second place with 11% and Russia became third with a 10% share.Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
Discussion about this post