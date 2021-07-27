Carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty announced its plans to create next-generation interconnection and security capabilities and build the largest open fabric-of-fabrics interconnecting key centers of data exchange. According to the announcement, the company will work with Zayo Group to lay the physical and virtual foundations of a new open fabric.

Open interconnection and next-generation colocation solutions

The duo’s collaborative approach aims to unlock trapped value and remove legacy barriers to digital transformation by more closely aligning with the hybrid IT and security considerations. This initiative builds upon innovative capabilities including PlatformDIGITAL and Zayo Group’s extensive global fiber network. It will also follow the company’s plan to build native SDN-enabled multi-platform orchestration and global fabric connectivity. Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer of Digital Realty said,

“We’re excited to advance our roadmap for removing the legacy interconnection barriers that continue to impede enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Our platform capabilities and the steps we are taking in collaboration with Zayo will serve as a force-multiplier in building the industry’s largest open fabric-of-fabrics to effectively address the growing intensity of enterprise data creation and its gravitational impact on IT architectures.”

See more Network/Internet News