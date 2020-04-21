Thousands of cooperatives around the world use the .coop domain for their global identity. Now, Domains.coop has announced that all Web Hosting Services, Sitebuilder and Email services will cease to function on 1st May 2020. Before this date users need to source new Hosting, Sitebuilder and Email providers to replace the existing service.

Migration is a need till 1 May

Only domain users will not be affected by this disfunction but if you have an email or hosting product purchased through them, you have to look for alternative providers. Domains.coop advises its users to transit an ICANN-accredited .coop registrar, for an immediate continuation of service. For users of email services through Domains.coop, it is needed to move to a replacement email provider.

For users of hosting provider through Domains.coop, it is needed to migrate to another hosting provider. There are many options for email and hosting service providers. For the UK, webarchitects.coop, mediablazehosts.coop, thephone.coop/business, coops.tech/service/hosting can help for migration and transition.