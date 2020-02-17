Top-level domain name company Donuts has appointed Randy Haas as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Randy Haas joined Donuts to lead the company’s finance strategy and oversee the company’s financial operations. Haas has worked before as CFO of Napster (Rhapsody). Previously, he spent 19 years in finance roles at Microsoft, including serving as General Manager/CFO of the Internet Advertising Business Group with over $4B of revenue.

Haas also has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. Donuts has one of the world’s largest portfolios of new top-level domains. They have important brands like Name.com in the industry.

“We are pleased to welcome Randy to the company,” said Donuts’ CEO Akram Atallah.

“His track record as a financial and strategic leader in the Internet and technology sector enables him to make an immediate and positive impact on Donuts’ plan for growth. Randy has vast experience solving companies’ growth challenges and we are confident he is the perfect complement to our talented executive team,”

He added. Randy Haas talked about his appointment, saying: