Doteasy offers a free cPanel SSL certificate with all hosting plans to enhance security and SEO for all hosting customers.

Doteasy, a Canadian web hosting and services provider, provides its all hosting customers a free cPanel SSL certificate. While Doteasy users can set up a secure site with encrypted HTTPS connections, they can meet most web browser standards for free.

Gaining trust from both visitors and browsers with SSL

“We wanted to give our customers every advantage to grow and gain trust from both visitors and browsers. Web browsers, such as Google Chrome, have placed much emphasis on the need for SSL encryption,” says William Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy.

“Sites without SSL security are marked as ‘Not Secure’ in the browser, which can cause distrust from site visitors. HTTPS is now also a well-known factor for Google search rankings. By including cPanel SSL in all of our hosting plans, our clients can easily secure their websites and see the benefits, completely for free,”

he added.

SSL certificate provides security measures during the communication over a computer network between the client and the server. A website with an “HTTPS” in its URL means having an SSL certificate has many advantages both visitors and site owners like a secure connection, private and protected data collection. Websites that are encrypted with SSL seem more reliable for users, browsers and search engines like Google.

