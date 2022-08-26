DuckDuckGo introduces the Email Protection feature that brings some e-mail privacy features for e-mails for its users.

This new feature was announced approximately one year before today and now it is available for testing.

Email Protection allows users to hide their e-mail addresses behind a @duck.com e-mail address and it eliminates trackers in the incoming mails.

DuckDuckGo, the online privacy company well known for its search engine, delivers its new feature as beta: Email Protection. The new feature helps users to hide dear identities in e-mails by taking some measures against tracking.

Hiding behind an @duck address

The new Email Protection is an optional setting in the Settings menu that enables users to hide their e-mail addresses when they sign up for online services/newsletters. Users can simply create an @duck.com address to hide their e-mail addresses; DuckDuckGo allows creating an unlimited amount of randomized e-mail addresses. Additionally, it clears the tracking artifacts and links in the e-mails that land in those @duck.com e-mail addresses.

DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection tool is an e-mail forwarding utility that hides users’ identity in the e-mail address with a random @duck.com address and by clearing the tracking features from the incoming e-mails. It was announced approximately one year ago and now it is ready for testing.

Users can test the new feature by downloading the mobile app and checking the settings; in the “More From DuckDuckGo” section, you’ll see the Email Protection Beta feature.