Modular colocation company EdgeMicro and Laser Light Communications allied to develop, marketing, sell complementary products and services. This alliance supports the requirements from 5G, IoT and emerging applications. They will serve customers in the United States and globally.

Creating a meet-me-hub for traffic offloads

EdgeMicro builds and operates hundreds of modular data centers around the world. Laser Light Communications transforms the way high volume data communications traffic by creating an on-demand, secure, elastic networking platform. With this alliance, the companies build more robust, cutting-edge architecture to support digital businesses.

Jason Bourg, Vice President of Revenue for EdgeMicro, said,

“EdgeMicro and Laser Light serve customers in similar ecosystems that have significant and unique workloads and large data pool distribution, management and location requirements. The alliance creates a meet-me-hub for networking on-ramps and traffic offloads to support the heightened requirements from 5G, IoT and emerging applications.”

“The alliance with EdgeMicro allows us to converge complementary and equivalent capabilities to scale and deliver a modern, next-generation architecture faster than we could do on our own. The process better helps our customers capitalize on the digital opportunities for their business,” according to Vicki Warker, Chief Commercial Officer for Laser Light Communications.

