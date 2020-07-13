EdgePresence that provides space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection joins WISPA in its ongoing efforts to improve access to and streamline broadband connectivity. WISPA is the voice of the fixed broadband wireless broadband industry representing entrepreneurs and innovators who deploy fixed wireless technologies to provide fast, affordable broadband internet service in their communities.

Partnership with WISPA

WISPA is dedicated to educating policymakers about the impact of legislation and regulations on fixed wireless broadband providers and rural America and to hold each other to high standards of ethical conduct, customer service, and technical excellence. WISPA has members from fixed Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) and the industry that supports fixed wireless broadband including equipment suppliers, support services, and other components needed to run a successful business.

Doug Recker, Founder, and President of EdgePresence said,

“We are excited about our partnership with WISPA and for the collaborative work in the industry that we will do to address many of today’s business challenges such as increasing data volumes, cost of bandwidth, latency, the need to convert data into actionable insights real-time. In alignment with WISPA’s mission to support communities in their quest for fast and reliable broadband, EdgePresence edge data centers densify and expand networks to the true edge, enabling businesses to enjoy lower latency, lower cost of bandwidth, and flexible, scalable infrastructure options that support current and future technologies.”

Edge Data Centers are designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security, and cooling. EdgePresence will build, deploy and operate hundreds of edge data centers across the United States with initial markets in Jacksonville, FL, Austin, TX, Pittsburgh, PA, Statesboro, GA, Denver, CO, Atlanta, GA, Boulder, CO and Greenville, SC.