edotco Group is organizing the Infrastructure Design Competition, a first in Asia, in collaboration with the University Community Transformation Center under Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. The competition is open to Year 3, Year 4 and postgraduate engineering students studying at universities in Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Japan, Korea and China.

Competition piloted in Bangladesh last year

This competition is edotco’s annual commitment to provide today’s aspiring youth with a platform where they can interact with experienced leaders, gain industry knowledge and apply their skills to create innovative solutions while leveraging technology. The competition was piloted in Bangladesh last year to nurture talent within the country’s student community and successfully recruited a total of 28 competitors from 7 teams.

Both parties will join hands in the industry-academia mentorship sessions to coach and mentor participants throughout the competition process to ensure the outcomes align with the judging expectations. Adlan Tajudin, Chief Executive Officer of edotco Group said,

“As a regional towerco, we acknowledge the importance of nurturing innovation and cultivating the importance of sustainability amongst the youth. Through this competition, we aim to spearhead innovation while upskilling youths across Asia. It is a part of edotco’s ongoing efforts on fostering a future-ready workforce that is capable of building next-generation technologies for the telecommunications industry. The technical focus of the competition brings together innovation, cost efficiency, feasibility & functionality, and environment-friendly solutions. Education institutions play an important role in shaping future telecommunication talents, and we are delighted to work with UKM on creating this platform for skills development. We look forward to involving these university students in our efforts of developing a sustainable and efficient future, and we are excited to see the creative ideas that are about to come.”

More than 100 submissions will be accepted at the competition. To participate, students must form teams of 2 to 4 participants consisting of at least 1 student from the Civil Engineering major. Upon successful registration, teams will be required to design a tower and foundation that fits the next generation of telecommunication infrastructure criteria based on the given Technical Framework.

Over a period of 65 days, edotco and Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment of UKM will conduct mentorship sessions to coach participants on their projects and proposals.

The top 5 works will be selected

The Top 5 entries will be selected for a presentation to the panel of judges, consisting of experts from edotco, the industry, and academicians from UKM, at the virtual Grand Finale that will take place in March 2022. A total of 3 winners with innovative ideas will win cash prizes totaling up to $5,000.

