The war between Russia and Ukraine is getting worse every day, especially for civilians in Ukraine. Russian army caused serious damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure and the people are having difficulties in communicating with each other, which is essential during the war. Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, asked for help on Twitter.

More terminals on the way

Shortly after Fedorov’s tweet, Elon Musk replied and stated that Starlink service is now active in the country, to help people of Ukraine to communicate with each other and let the world know what is going on in the country. According to reports coming from the region, internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the attacks, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Starlink’s technology not only helps people in the big cities but also enables people in rural areas to access the internet. Since it uses satellites, it is almost impossible for Russia to interrupt the service. According to Musk’s announcements on 15 January, SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites and 272 will be operational soon.