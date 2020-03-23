Ethernity Networks, a supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks, introduced ENET-D, which would efficiently process millions of data flows and offers performance acceleration for networking and security appliances.

The disaggregation of 5G networks

The company defines ENET-D as an Ethernet adapter and DMA (direct memory access) engine that eliminates the need for proprietary hardware on a network interface card. ENET-D fits into various FPGAs and enables customers to avoid ASIC-based components. With all of the features, ENET-D improves complete disaggregation at the edge of the network.

David Levi, Ethernity Networks CEO said:

“ENET-D is an important step toward supporting our current and future customers that are demanding further disaggregation of their 5G networks. This is an exciting technological development for our company in that we can now offer operators a complete Ethernet controller within the FPGA on our SmartNIC. This will significantly reduce their operating costs and eliminate ASIC vendor lock-in for the emerging edge computing market.”

This disaggregation provides flexibility to the network while saving operators significantly on operating expenses like power consumption and physical space on the NIC. In addition to this, because of the implementation of fully programmable FPGA hardware of ENET-D, it can eliminate the need to replace monolithic ASIC-based hardware with upgrades or new devices that include a broader feature set.

The ethernet controller can run on Ethernity’s cost-optimized and affordable ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC to deliver a complete Router-on-a-NIC with an integrated Ethernet controller with the combination of Ethernity’s ENET Flow Processor. It can also connect to multiple virtual machines, containers, or virtual networking functions.