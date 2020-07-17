Fadi Chehadé became co-CEO of Ethos Capital. Recently, Fadi was a partner and senior advisor at Abry Partners, helping to source and manage new investments, and provide strategic advice to portfolio companies. Ethos Capital tried to acquire the .org registry from ICANN for $1.1 billion. Finally, ICANN denied the deal.

Ex-President of ICANN

He also served as the President and CEO of ICANN, the international body governing the Internet’s key resources and policies. For months, the Ethos Capital website listed only two employees. Now, there are eight employees, three of whom are former ICANN employees on the Ethos’ website. Allen Grogan is an Executive Partner and is the former Chief Contract Compliance Officer at ICANN. Grogan’s LinkedIn page says he started advising Ethos last September; his involvement was disclosed after ICANN requested information on former ICANN employees involved with the company.