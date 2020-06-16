Web host eukhost announced that the company sponsors free SSL and TLS certificates provider, Let’s Encrypt. According to the announcement, the deal will last for an initial 12 months with the company having the option to extend its support over the long-term. The non-profit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) currently operates Let’s Encrypt. As a web host, eukhost recognizes how its certificates protect both the website and the internet user from data theft.
SSL and TLS certificates
Let’s Encrypt certificates can be installed by eukhost customers from within the company’s control panels and it’s easy to obtain, securely configured and automatically renewed. Robert King, Director at eukhost, said,
“Encryption is no longer an option but a necessity for websites. We have been encouraging our customers to get SSL certificates for many years. Through our sponsorship of Let’s Encrypt, we can contribute to this very important project and, hopefully, persuade even more of our customers to install their certificates and make their sites more secure.”
