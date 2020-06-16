Web host eukhost announced that the company sponsors free SSL and TLS certificates provider, Let’s Encrypt. According to the announcement, the deal will last for an initial 12 months with the company having the option to extend its support over the long-term. The non-profit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) currently operates Let’s Encrypt. As a web host, eukhost recognizes how its certificates protect both the website and the internet user from data theft.

SSL and TLS certificates

Let’s Encrypt certificates can be installed by eukhost customers from within the company’s control panels and it’s easy to obtain, securely configured and automatically renewed. Robert King, Director at eukhost, said,