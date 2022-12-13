euNetworks Board of Directors has agreed to the appointment of Paula Cogan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2023.

Paula Cogan will succeed CEO Brady Rafuse, who will become Chairman of euNetworks’ Board of Directors.

She joined euNetworks in November 2021, building on her 30 years of working in the telecoms industry.

Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, euNetworks Group Limited announced that Paula Cogan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer by the company’s Board of Directors, effective 1 January 2023. She is currently President of euNetworks. She is succeeding CEO Brady Rafuse, who will become Chairman of euNetworks’ Board of Directors, with the existing Chairman Neil Hobbs remaining on the Board of Directors as a Non Executive Director.

30 years of experience

Currently, Paula is responsible for all operating aspects of the business. She has more than 30 years of experience in the telecom industry and she joined the company in November of 2021. Prior to her role in euNetworks, she held various senior leadership positions in companies such as British Telecom, Verizon, and Colt. Before joining euNetworks, she was the Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Relationship Management at Colt, where she was responsible for the commercial strategy of the business.

Brady joined the company in March 2009 and led euNetworks through its delisting on the Singapore Stock Exchange, privatization with Columbia Capital, and sale to Stonepeak, with increased investment from IMCO. During his leadership, the company became one of the leading data center to data center connectivity providers in Europe with a unique set of connectivity options in both its metro and long haul network. Paula Cogan, CEO of euNetworks said,

« I am excited to lead this exceptional and high-performing team of people through the next chapter of euNetworks’ growth. euNetworks continues to distinguish itself in the digital infrastructure ecosystem, delivering critical internet infrastructure to customers. It’s an asset rich business, focused on developing and deepening its fiber networks, innovating and investing in new technologies to deliver highly scalable, owned and operated fiber-based and sustainable infrastructure in Europe. The vision that Brady and the team have followed and delivered creates an exciting opportunity for us all as we continue to drive the business forward. I want to thank Brady for that and also for his continued support as Chairman as we move forward in 2023. »