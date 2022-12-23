euNetworks announced the appointment of Stephanie Lynch-Habib to the leadership team, taking up the role of President.

Stephanie’s appointment, effective 15 January 2023, came shortly after Paula Cogan’s appointment announcement as CEO .

Stephanie joins euNetworks following more than 25 years working in the telecom and technology industry.

Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, euNetworks Group Limited, announced the appointment of Stephanie Lynch-Habib as the President of the company. In her new role, she will be responsible for all the operating aspects of the business. The new appointment is effective 15 January 2023.

Over 25 years of experience

The announcement came shortly after another announcement that Paula Cogan’s appointment of euNetworks’ Chief Executive Officer as Brady Rafuse moves to become euNetworks’ Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Stephanie brings the company over 25 years of experience in the telecom and technology industry. Prior to her new role, she was Chief Revenue Officer at InterCloud in Paris, responsible for driving growth opportunities for the business. Before that, Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organization representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries. She has also held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Colt, responsible for marketing strategy. Prior to that, she spent 16 years with AT&T EMEA, holding numerous senior marketing, sales, and strategy roles. Paula Cogan, CEO of euNetworks said,

« We are absolutely delighted to welcome Stephanie to euNetworks. She’s a great addition to the team and fills a critical position in the business. I am excited for the contributions that Stephanie will make to euNetworks as I move to take up the role of Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks in January. Along with Stephanie’s global leadership experience, her advocacy, and efforts for strong women representation in the telecom sector is commendable and we welcome her contribution to euNetworks’ diversity and inclusion focus as well as in the wider industry. »