Western European bandwidth infrastructure company euNetworks announced that it has secured an additional €250 million investment from the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and a new commitment from a vehicle managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. According to the announcement, Stonepeak will continue to own a majority stake in euNetworks. The company also stated that they are focused on delivering high bandwidth data centre to data centre connectivity between and within cities in Europe.

Unique routes and multiple diverse paths

euNetworks owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities and also operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 15 countries. The company also stated that, the investment continue to fuel the company’s growth and are driven by the capacity requirements of euNetworks’ customers. Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks said,