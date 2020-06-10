Western European bandwidth infrastructure company euNetworks announced that it has secured an additional €250 million investment from the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and a new commitment from a vehicle managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. According to the announcement, Stonepeak will continue to own a majority stake in euNetworks. The company also stated that they are focused on delivering high bandwidth data centre to data centre connectivity between and within cities in Europe.
Unique routes and multiple diverse paths
euNetworks owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities and also operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 15 countries. The company also stated that, the investment continue to fuel the company’s growth and are driven by the capacity requirements of euNetworks’ customers. Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
“Bandwidth and Internet Infrastructure underpins much of commerce and society and that impact continues to grow exponentially. We are laser-focused on deploying capital to support the requirements of our customers, whose bandwidth requirements typically double every year. We are delighted to have secured additional investment from IMCO and Stonepeak and thank them for their support as we continue to build and deploy fiber network infrastructure in Europe.”
Discussion about this post