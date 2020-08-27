Business-only fiber network Everstream and advanced network communications provider Windstream announced the turn-up of long-haul 400 Gigabit Ethernet Wavelength Services. It is one of the industry-first deployments for a business-optimized service provider. The deployment is made with the collaborative technologies from Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series compact modular platforms and Juniper’s PTX Series transport routers.

400G Wavelength Service

400G Wavelength Service is enabled by innovative 4th generation coherent technology from Infinera. 400GbE product also supports Everstream’s enterprise-grade network including private line, dedicated internet access, managed wave, and data center services. Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said,