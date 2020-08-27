Business-only fiber network Everstream and advanced network communications provider Windstream announced the turn-up of long-haul 400 Gigabit Ethernet Wavelength Services. It is one of the industry-first deployments for a business-optimized service provider. The deployment is made with the collaborative technologies from Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series compact modular platforms and Juniper’s PTX Series transport routers.
400G Wavelength Service
400G Wavelength Service is enabled by innovative 4th generation coherent technology from Infinera. 400GbE product also supports Everstream’s enterprise-grade network including private line, dedicated internet access, managed wave, and data center services. Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
“Everstream is committed to continually enhancing our business-only network and expanding our partnerships to deliver a customer experience that is unmatched for even the most demanding enterprise requirements. As our customers continue to scale, they need access to high-bandwidth, agile network solutions. This opportunity with Windstream enables us to consistently lead the market in providing the services that businesses demand with the reliability they need.”
Discussion about this post