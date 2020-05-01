Business-only fiber network provider Everstream completed the acquisition of Rocket Fiber, as already announced in March. With the acquisition, Everstream has added 41 route miles to its network and access to more than 5,000 businesses. Everstream also announced that Rocket Fiber’s residential services will continue uninterrupted under the Rocket Fiber brand.

Michigan and Detroit

The deal provides Everstream coverage in all major Michigan markets and rounds out an expansive fiber footprint in greater Detroit. Everstream’s Detroit network now includes:

The addition of 41 route miles of network in greater Detroit.

Direct connection to Everstream’s existing fiber network infrastructure in Michigan and its other Midwest markets.

Connectivity to four state-of-the-art data centers in the Detroit area, with access to more than 32 additional data centers across the Midwest.

Offices in downtown Detroit, with local team members.

Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said,