Everstream expanded into the greater St. Louis area with deep coverage in the business-rich northwest suburbs of O’Fallon and St. Charles, Missouri. This expansion means the first new business connectivity provider to enter the greater St. Louis area in the past decade.

To serve the greater St. Louis metropolitan region

According to the announcement, approximately 150 route miles are expected to be lit by the beginning of October, with an additional 150 miles slated to be lit in the first quarter of 2021. This network will serve the greater St. Louis metropolitan region, including downtown St. Louis, St. Louis County, Missouri, St. Charles County, Missouri, and the Metro East region of Southern Illinois.

Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said,

“The greater St. Louis metropolitan region is home to world-class businesses that need world-class, high-capacity fiber connectivity. Everstream’s network was built from the ground up for businesses requiring reliability, speed and scale. Businesses in the greater St. Louis area want to have access to another option for connectivity, and we continue to work with the City of St. Louis on our expansion efforts.”

Everstream’s expansion into the St. Louis area includes: