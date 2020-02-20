Everstream, the business-only fiber network, has launched into the greater Chicago market. The company aims to provide high-speed connectivity to grow and thrive for businesses in the Chicago suburbs.

Everstream announced the greater Chicago launch which is part of Everstream’s ongoing footprint growth throughout select markets in the Midwest. With its growing network, the company offers its customers more diverse network options and direct connection to data centers and locations.

Access to more than 30 additional data centers

According to the announcement, at the end of 2020, Everstream’s Chicago network’s completion will be around 50%. After the first phase of fiber network finished, Everstream’s network will stretch from Elgin north to East Dundee, Carpentersville and Algonquin, east to Streamwood, Itasca, and Addison, and end in Oak Brook to the south. Brian Bagenstose, partner, CMA Strategy Consulting said:

“Unlike cities on the East Coast, where five or more competitive providers offer access to fiber networks alongside the phone and cable companies, most of the surrounding Chicago suburbs where Everstream plans to build are largely underserved. This lack of competition is an opportunity for Everstream to provide high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services to enterprises that have been denied a real choice for business network solutions,”

Everstream plans to build a dense metro network of more than 1,200 miles in Chicago’s northern, western and southern suburbs. The investment in the greater Chicago costs $56 million. In the end, Everstream’s network will access to more than 30 additional data centers across the Midwest.

“Chicago presents a tremendous new opportunity for Everstream as we continue to grow our presence and bring enterprise-grade fiber services to businesses in the Midwest. Everstream is uniquely positioned to deliver both virtually unlimited bandwidth and the low-latency service levels required for optimal application performance, especially in the suburban Chicago area. The market is ripe for a business-only fiber provider like Everstream to come in and provide the robust services these businesses demand,”

said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey.

The company will aim to reach more than 15,000 miles of fiber with more than 3,000 on-net locations in 12 markets throughout the Midwest by the end of 2020.