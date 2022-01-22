Global managed Internet, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access solutions provider, Expereo announces the launch of SD-WAN Gateways. Expereo’s new solution improves the SD-WAN performance with a global footprint to support organizations’ multi-cloud strategies and increase application performance.

Boosts SD-WAN performance

Expereo’s new service helps organizations’ global network to enhance the SD-WAN experience between data centers and hub sites both intra-regionally and globally, without reducing in-country performance. It also enables organizations to combine the existing SD-WAN solution with SD-WAN Gateways, allowing them to optimize the application experience and reduce operational costs.

SD-WAN Gateways uses the company’s managed SD-WAN service offerings complemented with proprietary smart BGP routing optimization technology, to optimize SaaS reach and access to public and private cloud, overcoming internet limitations. Sander Barens, CPO of Expereo said,

« Businesses are entering a multi-cloud era in which the internet cannot always provide consistent quality for enabling their applications to perform seamlessly. One of the main SD-WAN Gateways benefits is that it combines a scalable network infrastructure with an enhanced WAN performance boosting your application performance. This results in a better user experience and higher productivity. »

