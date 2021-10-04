The social media giant, Facebook is facing serious technical issues. Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp went down on the 4th of October and the popular social media services are offline for more than 30 minutes now. Some reports claim that the popular services are only down in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

5xx server error

Thousands of social media users are reporting that when they are trying to reach Facebook, they got the “5xx Server Error” message. Others are getting the error message that says “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.” Facebook Communications Director, Andy Stone tweeted about the issue and stated that they are aware of the problem and working on it.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

