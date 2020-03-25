Last year Facebook announced the expansion of its data center in Clonee, Ireland. But in early March 2020, Facebook decided to test the people for coronavirus who are working on the construction site and decided not to make a public statement about the results. According to a Facebook spokesperson’s statements given to RTE, social media giant and the building contractor Mace decided to suspend the work to protect the health and safety of people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Appreciation bonus

According to the statement, some of the contractors will stay on the construction site to secure the area and Facebook is going to give an appreciation bonus to the employees who will lose their work during the coronavirus situation. The company also stated that they are looking forward to welcoming workers back as soon as it is safe to do so. Facebook also advised his staff to work from home but it doesn’t include the moderators who scan the posts for illegal content due to privacy concerns.