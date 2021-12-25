Italian telecom provider, Fastweb and Infinera announced that the duo achieved the record-breaking connectivity speed trial of 600 Gbps across Fastweb’s network, including the Milan-Bari optical route spanning 1,372 kilometers, utilizing Infinera’s ICE6 800G technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform. The programmable flexibility of Infinera’s ICE6 allows Fastweb to increase the network capacity by up to two times.

ICE6 800G

Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution enables Fastweb to launch new 400 Gigabit Ethernet services on its infrastructure. ICE6 solution features probabilistic constellation shaping and digital Nyquist subcarrier technology with dual-carrier super-channels, enabling successful transmission of 1.2 Tb/s signals on the Milan-Bari route.

ICE6 also allows Fastweb to find the right balance between maximum transmission speeds and the greatest capacity per fiber, with the same end-of-life performance, protecting Fastweb’s infrastructure investments for years to come. Marco Arioli, Technology Officer of Fastweb said,

« Sustaining the digital transformation efforts of enterprises and meeting our customers’ need is our primary objective. We are constantly looking to improve our infrastructure to ensure we can always provide our customers with the highest bandwidth and best-quality services they need to be successful. ICE6 is a significant step forward for us, substantially increasing the capacity of our network with a smooth upgrade path and enabling us to keep up with the relentless demand for increased capacity of unpredictable bandwidth-hungry events. »

See more Network/Internet News