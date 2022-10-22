Zscaler confirmed the major cable cut incident in the South of France that has impacted major cables with connectivity globally.

Police Scotland announced that an outage is affecting some land and mobile lines on Shetland, including the internet.

Many shops in the region reported that they are unable to take card payments for a long period of time.

A major cable cut in the South of France has impacted major cables with connectivity to Asia, Europe, the US, and potentially other parts of the world. The incident can cause packet loss and or latency for websites and applications which traverse these impacted paths. The cloud security company, Zscaler has made routing adjustments where possible to route around the problem.

Impacting internet worldwide

Zscaler is working with the content providers to have them influence their portion of the path. Zscaler confirmed that the following links have been identified as being cut.

Marseille-Lyon

Marseille-Milano

Marseille-Barcelona

BBC also stated that Police have declared a major incident after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut. It caused some landlines and mobiles to go offline. According to the reports, many shops are unable to take card payments.

Police Scotland also published an advisory about the outage, which affects some land and mobile lines on Shetland, including the internet. Superintendent David Ross said,

« We are advising people not to make non-urgent calls for the time being so that all available lines can be used for emergencies if required. In an emergency the public should try calling 999 on their landline or mobile. If that does not work you should go to your nearest police station, ambulance station, fire station or hospital to report an emergency or try flagging down an emergency services vehicle that does not have its blue lights on. Officers are patrolling in vehicles and on foot and we are working with partners to make additional resources available. I would ask that relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people check on them regularly. Assistance alarms may not be operating correctly. »