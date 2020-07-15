Fiber infrastructure provider, FiberLight has appointed Jim Lynch, Executive Chairman of FiberLight, will serve as the company’s interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent CEO is appointed. Lynch previously served as the company’s CEO which makes him ideally prepared to guide FiberLight. Lynch is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Thermo Capital Partners. Lynch was Executive Chairman and CEO of Xspedius Communications LLC, a fiber solutions provider.

Growing demand from hyper-scale, MNO, and WISP

According to the announcement, the company will continue to see growing demand from hyper-scale, mobile network operators (MNO), and wireless internet service provider (WISP) customers. Jim Lynch, interim Chief Executive Officer of FiberLight said,