Fiber infrastructure provider, FiberLight has appointed Jim Lynch, Executive Chairman of FiberLight, will serve as the company’s interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent CEO is appointed. Lynch previously served as the company’s CEO which makes him ideally prepared to guide FiberLight. Lynch is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Thermo Capital Partners. Lynch was Executive Chairman and CEO of Xspedius Communications LLC, a fiber solutions provider.
Growing demand from hyper-scale, MNO, and WISP
According to the announcement, the company will continue to see growing demand from hyper-scale, mobile network operators (MNO), and wireless internet service provider (WISP) customers. Jim Lynch, interim Chief Executive Officer of FiberLight said,
“I am honored to have been appointed and trusted with this position. I look forward to working with the team and together guiding FiberLight’s core commitment to developing solutions to support its customers as they look to harness new digital opportunities. As owner and Executive Chairman of the company, watching FiberLight grow year over year by providing customers with innovative dark and lit fiber solutions enabling digital transformation has allowed me to be witness to some amazing success stories. I am excited to lead the company as it continues on this path of excellence and trusted partnership on behalf of its customers.”
