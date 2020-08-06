Fiber infrastructure provider FiberLight announces the completion of its high-capacity fiber Texas Express Routes as part of an interstate connectivity superhighway within FiberLight’s existing and expansive Texas fiber footprint. The network now connects Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston (DASH), plus Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen, and includes brand new, diverse fiber routes to the Mexican border. Texas Express Route network leverages the latest in Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) systems which allows it to deliver robust bandwidth with flex-grid, disaggregation, colorless and directionless optical technologies.

Nx100G modulations

These technologies support for all current and future Nx100G modulations. Moving to this new Texas Express Route network enables customers to quickly deploy connectivity to commercial, data center, and cloud on-ramp locations as well as IP peering sites throughout Texas. Marc Dyman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for FiberLight said,