FiberLight is a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks. The company announced the completion of its fiber expansion in the greater El Paso, Texas market, with a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the MDC El Paso facility.

New diverse solutions for infrastructure development

FiberLight has been broadening its fiber network across Texas for many years intending to serve the El Paso area as the local community has become a major hub for connecting to the Mexican market. FiberLight is now able to connect El Paso with Laredo, McAllen, and Brownsville.

Chris Rabii, Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight, said,

“We see first-hand the amount of capacity required to move data from the US market across the border to Mexico to support critical communications and to reach data center locations in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin. This latest expansion and the connections with MDC Data Centers provide our customers with the cross-border gateways required to move vast amounts of data from one data center to another with no lag time.”

“With the growing demand for high-capacity services, FiberLight has been an enthusiastic partner to collaborate on new diverse solutions for infrastructure development in Texas and reaching to Mexico,” said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier.

FiberLight’s Texas network now leverages more than 16,000 route miles and 165 on-net data centers connected with newly constructed fiber.

