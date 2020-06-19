Mozilla announced its VPN solution, Mozilla VPN. The company stated that the product aims to help users control their privacy and stay safe online. According to the blog post, the Mozilla team started working with a small group of users and learned a lot. As a result, 70% of early beta-testers claims that VPN makes them feel empowered, safe, and independent while being online. Additionally, 83% of early beta-testers states that the Mozilla VPN is easy to use.

Data Privacy Principles

Mozilla also announced that the project will be guided by Data Privacy Principles. It is expected to be released in the following weeks and Mozilla states that the company will continue to offer the Mozilla VPN at the current pricing model for a limited time, which can protect up to five devices on Windows, Android, and iOS at $4.99/month. The Mozilla team also announced,