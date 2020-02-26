Firefox announced that it has begun the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for US-based users.

Firefox announced in a blog post that the DNS over HTTPS is becoming a standard for the US-based user over the next few weeks. Firefox claims that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying but is being exploited, and so they are helping the internet to make the shift to more secure alternatives. Because there is no encryption, other devices along the way might collect or even block or change this data too. This new feature helps users to hide their browsing history from attackers on the network, helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites visited.

Cloudflare and NextDNS

Firefox is enabling DoH by default only in the US for now, but users outside of the US can turn on this feature by going to Settings, then General, then scroll down to Networking Settings and click the Settings button on the right. Then DoH can be enabled by clicking the DNS over HTTPS in this menu and approving the checkbox that will appear. By default, this change will send users’ encrypted DNS requests to Cloudflare. Users can choose between two options, Cloudflare and NextDNS.