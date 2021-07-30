FirstDigital Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of a fiber-based and cloud communications service provider located in Utah, Veracity Networks. It expands the company’s fiber reach giving FirstDigital the largest private fiber footprint in Utah. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More than 10,000 on-net and near-net buildings

The acquisition brings the combined network of the company footprint to more than 10,000 on-net and near-net buildings within the state. Additionally, it brings a Global Cloud Communication platform that currently services customers across several countries. The duo will continue to offer and grow their full suite of telecommunication services. Wesley McDougal, President and CEO of FirstDigital said,

“Utah has undergone extraordinary growth, making the acquisition of Veracity Networks and its strong presence in Utah the perfect complement to our existing Utah network. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with the Veracity team. This is a tremendous opportunity to combine forces and create something special in the state of Utah. We look forward to continue delivering Utah-area businesses with the high-capacity, services they’ve come to expect from their fiber network provider.”

