Fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services provider, Firstlight announced that the company is acquiring certain fiber assets of DFT. The transaction includes a portion of DFT Communications’ fiber network and involves a fiber route that runs from Hamburg to Jamestown. It enhances the company’s fiber network in Western New York and provides a third, unique route from Buffalo, New York.
Bulk communications services
According to the announcement, as part of the transaction, FirstLight will provide bulk communications services to support DFT’s infrastructure needs. Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight said,
“The companies have worked together for many years, leveraging each other’s capabilities and strengths. This transaction will provide direct access to the underlying infrastructure in order to better position FirstLight to continue to expand its capabilities throughout this region.”
Mark R. Maytum, President and COO of DFT Communications said,
“This transaction is beneficial to DFT, its customers and stakeholders. It allows us to focus on our core business and operations while maintaining access to the network connectivity we need, managed by a provider we have come to know and trust.”
