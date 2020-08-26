Fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services provider, FirstLight announced that the acquisition of PrimeLink is now complete. FirstLight’s position in New York’s North Country is enhanced with the acquisition by expanding its presence in Plattsburgh, Glens Falls, Queensbury, Albany & the Lake Champlain Corridor and adds fiber capacity into Montreal, Canada.

Expanded New York position

FirstLight also announced that the company will begin its integration activities to continue the same high level of service and support. The company also stated that Primelink’s former parent company, Champlain Telephone Company will operate independently as before. Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight said,