Fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services provider, FirstLight announced that the acquisition of PrimeLink is now complete. FirstLight’s position in New York’s North Country is enhanced with the acquisition by expanding its presence in Plattsburgh, Glens Falls, Queensbury, Albany & the Lake Champlain Corridor and adds fiber capacity into Montreal, Canada.
Expanded New York position
FirstLight also announced that the company will begin its integration activities to continue the same high level of service and support. The company also stated that Primelink’s former parent company, Champlain Telephone Company will operate independently as before. Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
“PrimeLink has a solid reputation among its customers for delivering exceptional service, investing in the communities in which it operates and cultivating a passion for providing added value to the customer. This is very consistent with our core values and should bode well as we combine our operations. We are excited to welcome PrimeLink’s customers and members of its talented team to FirstLight.”
Discussion about this post