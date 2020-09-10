IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced that it has renewed its agreement with FirstLight.

Fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and unified communications services provider, FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products. These products feature a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services. FirstLight uses IDI Billing Solutions to provide critical back-office billing operations including the CostGuard B/OSS solution designed to support innovative product and services.

Len Camera, Chief Information Officer, FirstLight, said,

“Our relationship with IDI Billing Solutions over the years has supported our continued growth, both strategically and organically, by providing us a very flexible, reliable and scalable solution. IDI’s system, processes and technical expertise supports our business strategies and gives us the ability to easily consolidate legacy platforms, resulting in more timely and accurate invoices resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

