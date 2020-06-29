FirstLight, a provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced the expansion of its fiber optic network further into the State of Pennsylvania. With this project, over 1,000 route miles of fiber in eastern Pennsylvania has been added with coverage in Allentown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Scranton, Reading and Wilkes-Barre. The FirstLight’s high quality, fiber-based solutions aims to provide businesses along these new routes with access to FirstLight’s comprehensive portfolio of services.

Fiber network in the mid-Atlantic

According to the announcement, FirstLight’s fiber network provides customers throughout the Northeast and now in the mid-Atlantic with services including Internet Access, Ethernet, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Cloud and Data Center Connectivity, Cloud Computing Solutions, Unified Communications and Cisco-based Collaboration and Network Solutions.

Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight, said,