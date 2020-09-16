FirstLight, a provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets, including the fiber network and related customer contracts, of the Keystone Initiative for Network-Based Education and Research (KINBER).

KINBER will continue its work

When the transaction with FirstLight is complete, KINBER will be continuing its work providing research and education connectivity, investing in underserved and unserved communities, and positioning Pennsylvania to be a leader in broadband and broadband technology.

KINBER President and CEO Nathan Flood said,

“Over the past 10 years, KINBER has become the premier research and education fiber network that delivers connectivity to underserved and unserved areas of Pennsylvania. Through our 1,800-route mile network across 47 counties, KINBER has been able to provide the critical infrastructure to research, education and community institutions. As we look toward the next chapter, we’re excited to see the expansion and growth opportunities that FirstLight will create.”

Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight Fiber, stated,

“Acquiring the KINBER network is very exciting for FirstLight. It builds upon our recent expansion in the eastern part of the state and will enable us to offer fiber-based broadband services to more organizations throughout the commonwealth. We are impressed with what KINBER has been able to accomplish since its inception and hope to build upon its achievements by continuing to ensure that more areas in Pennsylvania have the broadband connectivity needed to thrive in the digital age.”

Founded in 1999, FirstLight has been building and operating its own fiber-optic network for more than 20 years. With an expert team, FirstLight serves the networking needs of national telecommunications providers, CLECs and leading enterprises, including health care organizations, high-tech manufacturing and research facilities, financial institutions, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, public safety agencies, and local and state governments.

RBC Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisor to KINBER in connection with this transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to FirstLight. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, following the satisfaction of regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News