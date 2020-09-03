FirstLight, a provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced that it has acquired TruePath Technologies. With this acquisition, FirstLight is adding TruePath’s expertise in network monitoring to its in-house resources. This means to meet a growing trend of customers looking to offload the tedious monitoring of software applications, data center activity, and network performance in order to free up IT resources to focus on more strategic tasks.

According to the announcement, Douglas Mauro, formerly the President of TruePath, will lead the managed services group at FirstLight to ensure it has the complete set of services its customers require. FirstLight will kick off integration activities, incorporating the best practices of each organization, in order to enhance FirstLight’s centers of excellence and customer support. At the end of August, FirstLight announced the acquisition of PrimeLink.

Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight, said,

“TruePath is well-respected for its network monitoring expertise. Their experience and solid reputation for providing the best and most appropriate monitoring solution to support each customers’ unique needs will be invaluable to FirstLight and fit well with our full-service approach.”

