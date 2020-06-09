H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, expanded its network with the addition of Forethought. With this partnership, Forethought now offers Internet, cloud and communications services. H5 Data Centers supports Forethought’s mission to bridge the digital divide in rural Colorado to ensure access to affordable, modern broadband for hundreds of rural communities.

Two independent data centers in Denver

H5 Data Centers has two independent concurrently maintainable Tier III data centers with 300,000-square-foot. According to Jawaid Bazyar, President of FORETHOUGHT.net., H5 + Forethought.net will provide reach for H5 customers to destinations throughout the state. Forethought.Net is a key element of our plan to offer 100Gbps transport services between Denver and rural markets statewide.

Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers, said,