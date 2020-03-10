Fujitsu Network Communications is introducing the TransLambda Test Kit to enable network service providers and data center operators to conduct proof of concept lab trials. Fujitsu’s new TransLambda technology, an ultra-high capacity, wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) multiband transmission system (MTS) that substantially expands the transmission capacity of optical fiber networks without deploying new L and S-band dedicated transceivers.
Enables up to three times the capacity
TransLambda packs multiple transmission bands into a single fiber using all-optical wavelength conversion (AOWC), TransLambda enables up to three times the capacity to be delivered quickly and cost-effectively, offering reduced cost and simplified operation of data center interconnect (DCI) and long haul transport networks. TransLambda fiber capacity multiplier technology offers ultra-high capacity, up to 76.8Tb/s of data using 192 channels at 400G speeds per 75GHz channel, in a plug and play blade using C-band transponders.
Paul Havala, vice president of global planning at Fujitsu Network Communications said,
“TransLambda technology is just the latest in a line of innovations from Fujitsu to achieve the highest network speed and capacity as cost-efficiently as possible, helping our customers gain true competitive advantage in today’s demanding marketplace. Our TransLambda fiber multiplier approach is a much more cost-efficient way to achieve significant capacity increases without installing L-band equipment, addressing cost and operational overhead while seamlessly integrating into an existing network architecture to fully leverage deployed fiber assets.”
