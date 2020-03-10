Fujitsu Network Communications is introducing the TransLambda Test Kit to enable network service providers and data center operators to conduct proof of concept lab trials. Fujitsu’s new TransLambda technology, an ultra-high capacity, wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) multiband transmission system (MTS) that substantially expands the transmission capacity of optical fiber networks without deploying new L and S-band dedicated transceivers.

Enables up to three times the capacity

TransLambda packs multiple transmission bands into a single fiber using all-optical wavelength conversion (AOWC), TransLambda enables up to three times the capacity to be delivered quickly and cost-effectively, offering reduced cost and simplified operation of data center interconnect (DCI) and long haul transport networks. TransLambda fiber capacity multiplier technology offers ultra-high capacity, up to 76.8Tb/s of data using 192 channels at 400G speeds per 75GHz channel, in a plug and play blade using C-band transponders.

Paul Havala, vice president of global planning at Fujitsu Network Communications said,