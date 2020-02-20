G-Core Labs, the international provider of cloud and edge solutions has opened its 24th hosting point in London.
G-Core Labs announced the deployment of a new European hosting and content distribution network (CDN) point-of-presence (PoP) in London which is located in a certified Tier III data center. With this 24th hosting point, it expands its presence in Europe. The PoP offers a server access speed of 200Mbit/s with no traffic restrictions.
The company is headquartered in Luxembourg, serves international and regional brands in the field of telecoms, finance, media, video game developers and publishers. Before this expansion, the company opened its latest PoP for its network infrastructure in Johannesburg, South Africa at the end of 2019. The company’s infrastructure is based on 100 nodes located on 5 continents.
Andre Reitenbach, G-Core Labs managing director, talked about new PoP:
“The UK is one of the most important centers of the global network and this PoP expands the choice for companies and teams who want to have their own dedicated server in Western Europe with high-quality equipment and round-the-clock support. Our CDN servers, also located in London, allow us to provide almost instant delivery of the heaviest content to the local audience and customers, including video broadcasts, premium games or online stores.”
