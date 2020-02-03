G-Core Labs, a provider of global cloud and edge solutions, introduced a new point of presence (PoP) in Mumbai, India.

G-Core Labs has expanded its presence by adding another data center Point-of-Presence (POP) in Mumbai, India. With this new location, the company offers hosting services based on dedicated or virtual servers while also complementing the company’s content delivery network (CDN) with a response rate of 30ms within the local market.

Helping the growing demand of Internet in India

“G-Core Labs continues to develop its international infrastructure, opening an important point of presence for our customers in India, the second-most populous country in the world and one of the fastest growing online markets,” said Dmitry Samoshkin, vice president of products at G-Core Labs.

“There are more than 560 million active Internet users today, and their number should exceed 600 million by 2021. The Indian audience is very susceptible to electronic commerce, actively plays games, watches movies and uses various Internet services, so the leaders here will be the businesses whose online resources run uninterruptible and as quickly as possible. And we can help with it,”

With the new Mumbai PoP that situated in a Tier III data center, access speeds of 200Mbps to a dedicated or virtual server has been guaranteed. The company’s dedicated servers deliver constant free access to their intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) to allow for all eventualities even emergency situations. Their virtual servers which are based on KVM virtualization technology guarantees optimal performance, equipped with SSD disks.

