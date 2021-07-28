International cloud and edge solutions provider, G-Core Labs announced that it has strengthened its content delivery network with the launch of two new CDN points of presence in Bucharest and Toronto. The company claimed that according to Citrix, CDN response time in the new locations makes up 7-30 ms.

Bucharest and Toronto

The new CDN node in Bucharest allows users to deliver content to 14 million users in the country with an average response time makes up 7 ms. The company also stated that Europe is one of the priority regions and the company aims to increase the network capacity in United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, and Serbia in near future.

The G-Core Labs CDN supports HTTP/2, SSL, and IPv6, and offers flexible settings opportunities, including API access, heavy content preload, complete or selective cache clearing, adjusting cache settings, specifying cache expiration time, cache delivery, inheriting caching parameters, ignoring query string parameters and cookies. Sam Davis, Vice President of Products at G-Core Labs said,

“We’ve planned to spread our infrastructure to the North American continent in 2021 and have recently launched a point of presence in Toronto. We pay special attention to Canada because it has a population of 37 million people with 35 million users browsing the internet regularly. This makes up 94% of the country’s entire population. The Canadian media and entertainment market is developing rapidly, people practice online shopping and learn online, watch movies, live broadcasts, play videogames. In all these cases, it is vitally important to have a fast content delivery network allowing users to have high-capacity video content delivered to them in a milliseconds.”

