The GitHub team is launching the ReadMe Project, which allows the community to share their stories, and to learn from each other. The project includes the stories of personal growth, professional challenges, and lessons learned and focus on the journeys behind projects which are used every day. The first profiles feature in the project are Henry Zhu, Samson Goddy, Sonia John, Ovilia Zhang, and Dirk Lemstra.

Unsung contributors

The GitHub team announced that the project is now live and there will be more stories to be shared. Users can also nominate an inspiring developer whose work they have been following or unsung contributors that have done great things. GitHub also stated that they will continue to shine the light on individuals and they may experiment with some new projects along the way. GitHub also stated that they expect visitors to take something constructive from these personal profiles and merge it with their own stories.