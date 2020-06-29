GlobalNet has upgraded its flexible grid network with Ciena’s optical technology to improve connectivity and provide data center interconnect services. With this upgrade, GlobalNet achieved industry-leading capacity across all links in its network, including 600Gb/s between Moscow and St. Petersburg and 800Gb/s to interconnect data centers in St. Petersburg.

The launch of 800Gb/s

According to the announcement, GlobalNet achieved significant efficiency improvements across its flexible grid network and more than doubled the speed of delivered bandwidth to its customers.

Vladimir V. Vedeneev, Chief Executive Officer, GlobalNet, said,

“The launch of 800Gb/s will enable us to tap into industry-leading innovations to set new standards for GlobalNet network performance. In today’s fast-paced world, the operator needs to provide subsequent capabilities to meet customer’s rapidly changing needs. With WaveLogic 5, we implemented the first 800G solution in Russia and strengthened our leadership in providing the highest performance optical connections to the market.”

GlobalNet deployed WL5e on Ciena’s Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform. This platform is optimized for efficient 100GbE/400GbE client services connectivity across any distance, addressing requirements of the most demanding data services and applications.