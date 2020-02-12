GoDaddy announced that it is acquiring Uniregistry’s leading domain registrar and marketplace businesses.

GoDaddy is acquiring Uniregistry. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q2 2020. The Uniregistry domain registry is not part of the transaction. In addition to the registrar and marketplace, GoDaddy is also acquiring Uniregistry’s domain portfolio of more than 350,000 names.

A company of permanence and value

GoDaddy Vice President Paul Nicks said,

“Uniregistry is unique in that domain investors built it from the ground up so their products and services have always catered to the domain investor community. This acquisition reinforces GoDaddy’s commitment to domain investors. Combining Uniregistry’s solutions and incredible knowledge with our platform will help investors succeed and advance future innovations for them. We can’t wait to get started.”

Uni Founder and CEO, Frank Schilling said,